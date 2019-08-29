Idaho citizens need to be aware that the state of Idaho does not require licensure for naturopathic doctors. This means that anyone off the street can legally call themselves a naturopathic doctor without any training or adherence to a code of ethics.
Needless to say, unqualified people dispensing medical and psychological treatments under that title can be dangerous. According to Holly Lucille — ND, RN — a qualified naturopathic doctor attends a four-year graduate level medical school. Along with traditional medical training, these people are trained in a wide variety of natural and holistic disciplines. Licensure also requires that graduates adhere to a code of ethics in their practice.
For more information, you can contact the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians at naturopathic.org. The Better Business Bureau can also give you more information on local qualified naturopathic doctors.
You have free articles remaining.
Please write your local legislatures to start protecting our Idaho citizens by requiring that anyone who calls themselves a naturopathic doctor be properly licensed.
Marilee Kohtz
Nampa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.