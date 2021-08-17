 Skip to main content
Letter: Make Highway 93 safer
Letter: Make Highway 93 safer

In reference to Stephen Hartgen’s Sunday’s Aug. 8 editorial “Pot in Jackpot…”; Hartgen is correct that there is little Twin Falls County or even the state of Idaho can do about pot arriving in Jackpot. He has identified many problems that will be encountered. There is, however, something good and constructive that can be done. With county and state efforts, US Highway 93 could be made safer to reduce the probability of future traffic deaths and injuries. A safer improvement would be the widening of the highway to a four land divided highway between Twin Falls and the state line. Such an effort would be lighting a candle rather than cursing the darkness.

Rev. Don Hammond

Kimberly

