Thanks to medical advancements and scientific discovery, significant improvements have been made in the way we prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. Researchers across the country are making breakthroughs that bring us closer to ending death and suffering from cancer which will claim an estimated 8,390 lives in Idaho.
Our ability to discover new cures and prevention strategies depends on adequate government funding. While the federal government is the largest funder of cancer research, state legislatures can invest in evidence-based cancer research and prevention programs to maximize their impact and provide better medicines and procedures to prevent and cure diseases like cancer.
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s 17th annual report, "How Do You Measure Up?: A Progress Report on State Legislative Activity to Reduce Cancer Incidence and Mortality," details examples of state-level research programs making a difference for doctors, patients and their families. Idaho should follow the lead of these states and prioritize investments in lifesaving programs committed to reducing the burden of cancer in our state. Investments in research don’t only help fight cancer, they also create jobs. By supporting these programs, our lawmakers can make an investment in our state’s fiscal health as well.
I encourage Idaho lawmakers to increase our investment in cancer research and prevention programs to save lives and money and make the fight against cancer a top priority. Let's save those 8,390 lives this year.
Randi Hulme, Volunteer
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
