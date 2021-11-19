 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Make Access Yes land more accessible

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Access Yes and hunting: how much of our Fish and Game license fee money is wasted on this every year?

The problem is that much of the AY land isn't huntable because of lack of access. The landowners can specify all the rules and in so many cases, it's foot traffic only and camping is prohibited. You often have to hike several miles each morning to get to where game is likely to be and then have to hike out each evening.

I'm not saying that landowners shouldn't have the right to set the rules, just that we shouldn't be paying them for hunting access when there is no reasonable access.

Richard Fuehrer

Filer

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The common good

Letter: The common good

Letter: It’s really not about their personal freedom, these people just sound like a child who refuses to put their coat on because they “don’t wanna!” and “you can’t me!”

Letter: Rules prevent chaos

Letter: Rules prevent chaos

Letter: While I agree that we need our freedom to some extent, one needs to understand that freedoms are limited, in human populations, based upon how many human bodies inhabit a piece of ground.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News