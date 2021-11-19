Letter: Make Access Yes land more accessible

Access Yes and hunting: how much of our Fish and Game license fee money is wasted on this every year?
The problem is that much of the AY land isn't huntable because of lack of access. The landowners can specify all the rules and in so many cases, it's foot traffic only and camping is prohibited. You often have to hike several miles each morning to get to where game is likely to be and then have to hike out each evening.
I'm not saying that landowners shouldn't have the right to set the rules, just that we shouldn't be paying them for hunting access when there is no reasonable access.
Richard Fuehrer
Filer