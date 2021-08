When I was living in the Portland, Oregon, area some years ago, a few veterinarians advertised in the newspaper a $10 certificate for neutering and spaying any cat or dog. It would be so nice to see something like this in the Magic Valley. I know we don't have enough vets here, but if they could implement some kind of help, it could alleviate this situation somewhat. How about some pro bono work yearly like CPAs and lawyers have to do?