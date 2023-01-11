LETTER: Magic Valley Energy is just 'smoke and mirrors'

Merriam-Webster defines smoke and mirrors as “something intended to disguise or draw attention away from an often embarrassing or unpleasant issue.”

This description comes to mind when Magic Valley Energy’s (aka LS Power of New York) ads appear in the local media. Boasting of the monetary advantages of their proposed windmill projects confirms their arrogance of “the magnitude of their impact” on our communities. Local economic impact would be a BOOM to BUST situation, going from $500 million during construction, to $15 million post-construction. Less than 5% isn’t cost-effective by any means.

Our area has grown with several large, productive, good humanitarian companies. Clif Bar, Chobani, Jayco, Glanbia and Davisco are a few. These businesses located here without publicly bragging of monies they have and will give to local schools and organizations. These respected businesses didn’t need to prematurely “buy” our community’s support.

Magic Valley Energy avoids discussing the effects of their projects on big game wintering grounds and migration routes, grazing, the gross amount of destruction that will happen to existing fences, wells, vegetation, landscapes, roads, golden eagle and sage grouse populations, public recreation and archaeological and historical sites. They dismiss our acute concerns of planes attempting to battle wildfires among their windmills, of safe flight paths to and from the Jerome airport, or of the sanctity of the Minidoka War Relocation Center — a National Historical Site.

The projected release date of the BLM’s Draft Environmental Impact Study is Friday. If you feel Magic Valley deserves better than becoming a manufacturing site for Las Vegas and California power, please review the DEIS and submit your comments before March 13, at the BLM website — click on How To Get Involved.

Or email your comments to BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov.

Stephanie Novacek

Kimberly