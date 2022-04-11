 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Magic Valley Chorale is a treasure

Magic Valley Chorale's performance this year was exceptional in every way from the selection of musical pieces to the performances-both collectively and individually- to this year's theme: Remember. It was an opportunity to acknowledge the lives that were lost the last few years to those now in Ukraine. The music invited me into the experience of grieving. not just alone, but surrounded by those in my community. I can't express just how moving and unexpected this was for me. A warm applause to those in the choir and to Carson Wong, the director, who expressed the theme of loss and rebirth so vividly through music; a theme that is so fitting for this time of year. I encourage all who weren't there to attend the next performance! This is such a treasure to the Magic Valley.

Sincerely,

Sarah Howard

