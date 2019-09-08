{{featured_button_text}}
For all of you out there who chose to go to the fair and/or rodeo on Friday night, Aug. 30, instead of to the Elk's dance in Jerome, you really missed out. 

Lloyd and his band were at their utmost best. Such wonderful music and entertainment. 

I do hope you saw his paintings in the Art Building.

Charlene Loos

Buhl

