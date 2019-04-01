The middle class people can't take too much more,
Paying more than their share to help America's poor.
They're paying too much of the rich people's share.
Rich people have loopholes and most just don't care.
The people in the middle stoke America's fire.
They've been helping the poor, but they're getting tired.
It's the people in the middle who've been toting the load,
While the rich jump through loopholes and count stacks of gold.
Good people in the middle get taxed all the time.
They don't have the loopholes the rich have designed.
The rich jump through loopholes, and it's so plain to see.
Then they say that the poor folks get to much for free.
The rich people's taxes grow less everyday,
And they again tell the middle it's the poor who don't pay.
But what about the rich folks who don't pay their share.
They're cold, and they're greedy and again they don't care.
It's the rich folks with loopholes who hoard all the cash.
They keep counting profits from our middle class.
They avoid lots of taxes so their tax bill stays lean,
And then they blame poor folks whose only hope is a dream.
I'm sorry the poor folks are in need of a hand,
But their poverty flourishes in God's chosen land.
The middle blames the poor and have long been upset,
But loopholes steal billions that the poor never get.
Paul W. Clark
Twin Falls
