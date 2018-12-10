Try 1 month for 99¢
Are you searching for a Daughters of Utah Pioneers group to join? Did your ancestors trek west — getting here between July 24, 1847, and May 10, 1869, by way of Deseret/Utah?

They can include trappers, hunters, freighters, members of wagon companies (LDS and non-LDS), members of the Mormon Battalion, members of Johnston's Army, passengers on the ship Brooklyn and railroad workers.

If you are over 18 years old, of good character and a direct descendant or a legally adopted descendant of a pioneer ancestor, please contact us. We would love to have you join us and hear your stories. 

Contact Carol Manning at 208-431-9965 or Wendy Lowder at 208-430-0157.

Carol Manning and Wendy Lowder 

