Are you searching for a Daughters of Utah Pioneers group to join? Did your ancestors trek west — getting here between July 24, 1847, and May 10, 1869, by way of Deseret/Utah?
They can include trappers, hunters, freighters, members of wagon companies (LDS and non-LDS), members of the Mormon Battalion, members of Johnston's Army, passengers on the ship Brooklyn and railroad workers.
If you are over 18 years old, of good character and a direct descendant or a legally adopted descendant of a pioneer ancestor, please contact us. We would love to have you join us and hear your stories.
Contact Carol Manning at 208-431-9965 or Wendy Lowder at 208-430-0157.
Carol Manning and Wendy Lowder
