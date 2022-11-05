Letter: Liyah Babayan is the right person to represent Twin Falls

Independent Candidate Liyah Babayan is running for State Representative, Twin Falls District 25. If you live in Twin Falls, you may know her as a small business owner, author, or former school board trustee.

I know her as a woman, who at 22, launched a small business that 17 years later, is a community platform for hosting fundraisers for the women’s shelter, offering free or low-cost prom dresses for low-income families, and raising awareness for issues like domestic violence prevention and addiction and recovery awareness.

Everywhere there is an issue that affects THE PEOPLE of the Magic Valley, Liyah is there in public service. I have served alongside her family in the salvation army, stood shoulder to shoulder with her in rallies championing reproductive justice, and cried on her shoulder as we discussed the hardships of raising teenagers.

She continues today to receive recognition from government officials, business organizations, and community leaders alike for her bold, informed action taken to stand up for the policies and voices in the Magic Valley. As she champions a limited government accountable to the people first, affordable housing initiatives in the Magic Valley, and an equitable/representative government of the Magic Valley community today, she also recognizes small businesses are the backbone of our local economy.

Liyah is grassroots, community-minded, and running a 100% people-backed campaign. Say goodbye to establishment career politicians serving only the interests of the corporations and instead open doors to a new way for Idaho. Even studying away at college, I am an engaged voter in the Gem state, and I think Liyah is the right person to represent Twin Falls as the District 25 state representative.

Jennifer Thornquest

Twin Falls