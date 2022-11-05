 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Liyah Babayan is the best candidate out there

Liyah Babayan. One name. One person. But the best candidate out there. She is a proud American and proud to be from Idaho. She does her research before she makes decisions. She wants to know your thoughts on what Idaho needs for the present and for the future. No one works harder to make themselves a better person. She teaches her children to be kind and respectful and responsible. These things are rare in our modern world. I think we need her to represent us. Someone that is kind , caring, hardworking and not afraid to stand up for what she believes. So check out her platform and vote Babayan for a change we all deserve.

Mona Lockhart

Castleford

