Letter: Liyah Babayan for State Representative, District 25

This letter is to support and strongly recommend Independent candidate Liyah Babayan for State Representative, District 25.

Liyah has called Twin Falls her home since 1992, when she and her family came to Twin Falls as refugees to escape religious persecution and ethnic killings of Christian Armenians. In spite of facing these enormous hardships, she was able to succeed academically and become a local small business owner in her early twenties.

Her community service and devotion is outstanding. She has been recognized locally, statewide, and at the national level and has received numerous commendations for her community contributions and work. She has served on various local commissions and committees, and collaborated on Twin Falls Strategic Plan.

As an Independent candidate, she has refused to accept special interest and PAC contributions. She believes in transparent and inclusive government and would be a fresh and important voice as the representative for District 25. Join me in voting for Liyah Babayan.

Richard Aldama

Twin Falls