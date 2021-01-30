Governor Little had a tough task, Covid has tested every leader. What Little forgot is that in crises, a leader must not be fearful and must stay strongly moored to foundational principles. In the case of government, those principles are the U.S. Bill of Rights and Constitution. When he claims as he did last Friday that his Covid orders do not violate the rights of people our governor sounds at best silly and at worst fully out of touch with the reality of how his orders impact people. How can he justify giving the vaccine to those categories of government workers, for example forest rangers who face little real Covid risk BEFORE vaccinating elderly people with underlying health conditions who are at highest risk? How can he justified calling hundreds of thousands of hard-working Idahoans "NON ESSENTIAL" PEOPLE, destroying thousand restaurant and small business jobs, and countless others while providing them no real tax relief. Here is the real problem, the governor has a privilege problem. To him government is entitled to take the rights of citizens, it is government's privilege to deny our rights so long as it has some obscure statute to support it. He is unhinged from his moorings. Governor, we are not similarly unhinged, we value the Bill of Rights. Quit being fearful, scolding Idahoans who disagree with you, pitting one group against the other and trust the citizens. Protect our rights and we will deal with whatever comes. It is not your privilege to deny our rights no matter how you justify it. I applaud the State Legislatures' efforts to reign in the privilege and entitlement of our Governor. Their actions must set the precedent that in crisis, Constitutional liberties and citizen rights must come first.
Letter: Little has come unhinged
