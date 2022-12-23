Letter: Lions Clubs in Idaho live up to motto

From July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, more than 10,6000 people were helped by local Lions Clubs in Southwest Idaho and Eastern Oregon. This includes the efforts of 30 clubs and over 800 Lions and Leos in our area.

Lions Envision Sight, our charitable organization, is a vital component of our local activities. Local Lions Clubs are part of Lions Clubs International with over 1.4 million members in 50,000 clubs worldwide.

Local Lions clubs reported over 360 service activities and over 10,000 volunteer hours in our communities.

Here are some of the ways Lions have made a difference in our communities: Recycled over 65,000 pairs of eyeglasses, provided vision exams and eye glasses to many individuals, partnered with food banks in their communities to help alleviate hunger, provided vision and hearing screenings in schools for 31,000 students by way of 1,600 volunteer hours, worked with Camp Hodia to assist with diabetes education, raked leaves and landscaping for seniors.

Our motto is "We Serve," and Lions help meet the needs of many of our fellow Idaho citizens and individuals internationally.

Curt Kelley

Boise