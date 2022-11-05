Letter: Linda Hartgen is the legislator willing to listen

Members of the Idaho Legislature must be willing to listen to their constituents and, most importantly, seek to understand, especially when issues and concerns brought forward are based on emotions and half-truths. Ms. Linda Hartgen is that legislator willing to listen.

Rep. Linda Hartgen has been my representative in the House for the past two terms. She consistently has taken the time to listen to my perspective and has never been afraid to ask questions. So much of my job as a public school educator is determined by what happens at the state legislature. The salary educators make, the content hours our students need for instruction and the standards that educators use to guide instruction are decided upon by lawmakers. Educators need a legislator who will reach out to the experts in the field and look at issues from all angles. Linda Hartgen is that person.

Ms. Hartgen has visited schools in the Twin Falls School District during her tenure as a Representative. She has sat in on classes and has watched educators teach. She supports our education foundation with her attendance at the annual gala and is currently a member of the Twin Falls School District Budget Advisory Committee. She cares deeply about our students and our community. I am confident that Ms. Hartgen will continue to be a vital connection between what happens in Boise and the constituents of Legislative District 25 as our Senator. Join me in voting for Linda Hargten for State Senator.

Peggy Hoy

Twin Falls