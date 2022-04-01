Letter: Libraries aren't obscene

I am a retired librarian. Dismayed to read in the newspaper this week about the wrangling in the Legislature over the budget allocation for the Idaho Commission for Libraries. The issue is supposedly that public libraries around the state provide “pornography” to minors, and the ICfL needs to be “punished.” This is absolute nonsense with no basis in fact. Public librarians work hard, with limited funding, to provide a wide range of information and other services to all members of their communities. The real issue is that a vocal minority of extreme religious conservatives is using library services as a new “big lie,” just as they have done with election procedures and racial issues. They are trying out “obscenity” as a tool to spread rancor and division in society. I suspect that many of them disapprove of public libraries for the same reason that they disapprove of public schools: both expose young people to the big, bad world. They fear any discussion, at any age, of issues related to sexuality and gender. Their ideas of “pornography” and “obscenity” are so broad that, in order to protect youth, they would really have to censor not just libraries but the Internet, movies, TV, books and all other media. (Does anyone notice the parallels with Islamic societies?) Stay tuned for the meetings of the House Working Group on Obscenity. It will not surprise me if they operate like last year’s lopsided hearings on “indoctrination in schools,” which, of course, cost a lot of money and went nowhere. Give the ICfL adequate funding and let public librarians do their jobs.