Letter: Liberty is under attack

America became the greatest nation in the world because we were free to dream, free to act and free to mold our own destiny. There is a concerted attack on our individual liberty and freedom under our Constitutional Republic. Government edicts have restricted the First Amendment. It has been violated with lock downs and restrictions on free speech, expression and religion.

Jason Whitlock summed up the election with two words, love and hate. Over 71 million voters love America and President Trump. Other millions hate Trump and many hate America. The Democrats, mainstream media, Big Tech, etc. used Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” (which he dedicated to Lucifer) to divided the country, demonize those who opposed the socialist agenda and just made it up. The end justifies the means.