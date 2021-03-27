 Skip to main content
Letter: LGBTQ+ panic defense should be illegal in Idaho
Letter: LGBTQ+ panic defense should be illegal in Idaho

The LGBTQ+ "Panic" Defense is a legal strategy used to convince the jury that the sexual orientation or gender identity/expression justifies violent reactions, including murder. Though it is not a free-standing defense, it is a cunning tactic to blame someone of the LGBTQ+ for causing a state of panic or nervous breakdown. The LGBTQ+ “Panic” Defense is a way to excuse the threat and brutality, against those already suppressed and at risk of outrage. Defending violent homophobes who harm those of a minority must be illegal and refused in Idaho courtrooms.

Kiley Wilson

Boise

