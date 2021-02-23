Letter: Letter to Sen. Heider

It appears that Senator Vick is displeased with the initiative on Medicare. While some of us do not support that particular issue, this particular issue cannot be the cause of attempting to shut down the process by which the citizens can have a voice in government. The assumption that those elected have a right to supersede the opinions of others, that is the election does not make the winner better than those who voted for or against the Senator.

Following is the letter written to Senator Heider, our representative, and the others on the committee.

To: The Honorable Senator Heider

Re: Senator Vicks Bill restricting the Initiative Process

The bill to make the initiative process more difficult flies in the face of democracy, in the face of representative government, and in the face of representation.

Since this bill is in committee, the best action to take at this time is to kill the bill before it goes any further.

On the chance that this letter will be read and not categorized as yes or no, I would like to provide a few additional thoughts.