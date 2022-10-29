Letter: Letter of support for Lanting and Dixon

I’m writing this letter of support for Greg Lanting who is a candidate for District 25 House Seat B. Greg comes with lots of experience from being a schoolteacher, school principal, Twin Falls City Council member and Twin Falls City Mayor. He will understand the issues and uphold local control.

Being raised on a farm south of Hollister, Greg knows about agriculture and ranching. His breadth of knowledge will be invaluable for the State of Idaho. I have known Greg for many years and find him to be equipped to do this job.

I also want to support and endorse Chenele Dixon for District 24, House Seat A. She comes with a ton of education background and has done her homework to become familiar with agencies across the state. Chenele is a go getter and full of energy to do this job properly. She is on everyone’s radar as someone who will be able to do this demanding job with intellect and poise.

Chenele is active in her community and our Republican party. She is a hard worker.

Please join me in supporting and voting for Greg Lanting and Chenele Dixon on November 8th.

Linda Hartgen

State Representative