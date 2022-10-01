Letter: Letter of endorsement for Laurie Lickley for Senate 26

I’ve worked with Representative Laurie Lickley for four years now and cannot say enough good things about her as a person and a legislator. She is without a doubt one of the finest people I have ever met or worked with. I trust her opinion and value her ideas.

She is diligent when studying legislation that will be coming before us and she makes dozens of calls to her constituents, businesses, schools, and agencies before voting. Representative Lickley is so valuable that has been asked to serve on many committees in the state as well as those assigned to legislators. She is a valued member of the House serving on Health and Welfare, Resources and Conservation, and Energy, Environment and technology committees. She is Vice Chair of Resource and Conservation.

Representative Lickley works for her district and will continue to work for her new district 26 as a Senator. She values family, community, and her roots. She is a native of Idaho, daughter, wife, mother and now grandmother who lives her faith and follows her conscience and our State and Federal Constitution.

District 26 needs Laurie Lickley for Senate. Vote Lickley.

Representative Linda Hartgen

Twin Falls