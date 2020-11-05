 Skip to main content
Letter: Let's protect each other
Letter: Let's protect each other

Today’s Times-News headline: “Everybody’s Responsibility.” I have observed the common, unofficial motto of Idaho is: “You Can’t Tell Me What to Do!” Fine, no one will tell you what to do in Idaho. However, if you want to take that approach to COVID-19, then be the adult and take responsibility for not only the well being of self and those you love, but also for all others in the community. Let us protect each other by doing what a responsible adult does during a threatening time. Wear a face covering over both mouth and nose when in public. Stay away from unnecessary public outings and places. Show that you are a responsible member of the community. Be the responsible adult during this dangerous and deadly time. It is “Everyone’s Responsibility!"

Don Hammond

Kimberly

