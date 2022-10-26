Letter: Let there be light

If anything the last 6 months has confirmed, it’s that Trump was and is a very corrupt man who represents lawlessness and disregard of the principles of our Democracy and its Constitution. The stacked lawsuits and revelation of abhorrent misdeeds to try to stay in power represents a man of no integrity, and the corruption cannot be excused because of misdeeds by someone else. Trump bears the responsibility and should be held accountable for his attempt to overthrow our government.

For those who tried to paint the Jan 6th committee as a vengeful pursuit to only politically harm Trump, I would point out that only Republicans gave testimony in these hearings, and what was represented was first-hand accounts of events which led up to and culminated in the insurrection and coup attempt of Jan 6th. For those who refused to watch the proceedings of this committee because of “bias”, I would say that your bias is perpetrated by the “spell” of Trumpism and prevents you from viewing reality in an unbiased manner.

Staying in the dark about events that will shape our history, our government and our nation is not acceptable. A biased selection of facts and a disregard of reality harkens to following a cult, and history has taught us that this type of scenario allows the cult to flourish and take over the minds of gullible people, which leads to harm at a beckoning. It sets up the stage for an “untouchable” demagogue to gain power, and maintain that undeserved power to wield an immoral and corrupt stage on which he bends reality for his benefit.

It leads to slavery to one who is terribly flawed in character and purpose. Do you really think Trump has you or our nation’s best interests in mind?

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls