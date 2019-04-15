A vote by mail system in Idaho would be convenient and safer than the internet. It would increase voter turnout.
Let’s at least try using postage-paid ballots to prove that this system really works. Just ask the people in Oregon.
John Paige, President
Idaho State Association of Letter Carriers
