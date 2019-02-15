As a lifelong Idahoan, I understand and share the values that make Idaho great. I learned those values from my dad who farms potatoes in southern Idaho. He taught me to work hard and prepare for the future.
I am a recipient of the Idaho Opportunity Scholarship which I am using to get an interdisciplinary degree in climate change communication. I chose this degree because I think that climate change is a unique issue that will take preparation to mitigate. I think Idaho has a proven track record of coming up with unique Idaho solutions to hard problems, and I think we can do the same with climate change.
As Gov. Little said, “Climate change is real and something needs to be done about it.” We can do this by transitioning our communities to 100 percent clean energy by or before 2050. Investing in clean energy will help Idahoans become more independent and secure, as well as improving our economy regardless of what decisions are made in Washington or the rest of the world.
We should be doing what will set us up for the future that will allow Idahoans to be secure in our changing world.
Eliza Walton
Boise
