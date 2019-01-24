It was with much trepidation that I voted for Mr. Trump in 2016. I voted for him only because I could not be a part of allowing another four or eight years of the debasing and decadence of America.
It is with great joy I have watched President Trump work his miracles. America is truly becoming great again. I can once more lift up my head and proudly proclaim, "I am an American."
Now, I ask, why are the Democrats and other professional politicians so adamant against the wall? I have heard no distinct reason except President Trump wants it. Tell me, are they serving America, or are they serving their own selfish desires?
The facts are before us. Criminals are using the American people for their own dastardly purposes. Law is being trodden down for the sake of humanity. Remember, we cannot help others if we ourselves are being overwhelmed.
I tell you all — especially the professional politicians — we, the people, have spoken. Let President Trump do his work. Put up the wall.
I, along with President Trump, pleadingly implore "God Bless America."
Victoria T. Draper
Kimberly
