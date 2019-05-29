{{featured_button_text}}
My husband is a paraplegic and has tried all sorts of opioids. The only thing that we have found that gives him any relief at all is marijuana.

The politicians need to put it on the ballot for the citizens to vote on. There's a lot of citizens that would greatly benefit from the legislation of marijuana in our state.

Gloria Graham

Bliss

