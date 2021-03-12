Letter: Legislature power grab makes Idahoans look foolish

The ludicrous laws proposed by some loony legislators in Idaho would be laughable if they were not so dangerous. Although they decry "big government," some legislators are determined to grab power for themselves in order to create their own bloated legislature.

First, angry over emergency corona virus restrictions legally imposed by Governor Little, these people advocated impeaching the governor without any grounds, and then they grabbed the power of defining and extending any emergency declaration in the future.

Next, they grabbed the power of an honorable attorney general in order to, in their own words, "hire private lawyers who will tell us what we want to hear." Repeatedly ignoring the warnings of the AG regarding illegal laws they passed, the legislators plowed ahead, only to have the laws thrown out by the courts. Undeterred, this year they added millions of dollars to the fund to defend their illegal laws. Idahoans lose.