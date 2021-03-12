Letter: Legislature power grab makes Idahoans look foolish

The ludicrous laws proposed by some loony legislators in Idaho would be laughable if they were not so dangerous. Although they decry "big government," some legislators are determined to grab power for themselves in order to create their own bloated legislature.
First, angry over emergency corona virus restrictions legally imposed by Governor Little, these people advocated impeaching the governor without any grounds, and then they grabbed the power of defining and extending any emergency declaration in the future.
Next, they grabbed the power of an honorable attorney general in order to, in their own words, "hire private lawyers who will tell us what we want to hear." Repeatedly ignoring the warnings of the AG regarding illegal laws they passed, the legislators plowed ahead, only to have the laws thrown out by the courts. Undeterred, this year they added millions of dollars to the fund to defend their illegal laws. Idahoans lose.
Their grab for power then was aimed at the people of Idaho themselves. For years, the legislature refused to extend Medicaid to those who cannot afford health insurance, claiming that it was too costly, although 90% of the cost would be paid by the federal government. Finally, determined Idahoans passed an initiative demanding the extension of Medicaid. The results have been positive, but in a snit, the legislators passed a law that would make any future attempts by the people to initiate a law nearly impossible.
On a roll, these legislators want to grab the power of Idaho Health Departments and dictate what information is disseminated to the people. And, they are reaching for the power of cities and counties, banning any mask mandates, and insisting that only the legislature may choose names for local parks or other entities.
Sadly, the lunacy tumbling from the statehouse makes all Idahoans look foolish.
Eleanore Burkhart
Twin Falls