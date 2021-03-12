 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Legislature power grab makes Idahoans look foolish
0 comments

Letter: Legislature power grab makes Idahoans look foolish

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The ludicrous laws proposed by some loony legislators in Idaho would be laughable if they were not so dangerous. Although they decry "big government," some legislators are determined to grab power for themselves in order to create their own bloated legislature.

First, angry over emergency corona virus restrictions legally imposed by Governor Little, these people advocated impeaching the governor without any grounds, and then they grabbed the power of defining and extending any emergency declaration in the future.

Next, they grabbed the power of an honorable attorney general in order to, in their own words, "hire private lawyers who will tell us what we want to hear." Repeatedly ignoring the warnings of the AG regarding illegal laws they passed, the legislators plowed ahead, only to have the laws thrown out by the courts. Undeterred, this year they added millions of dollars to the fund to defend their illegal laws. Idahoans lose.

Their grab for power then was aimed at the people of Idaho themselves. For years, the legislature refused to extend Medicaid to those who cannot afford health insurance, claiming that it was too costly, although 90% of the cost would be paid by the federal government. Finally, determined Idahoans passed an initiative demanding the extension of Medicaid. The results have been positive, but in a snit, the legislators passed a law that would make any future attempts by the people to initiate a law nearly impossible.

On a roll, these legislators want to grab the power of Idaho Health Departments and dictate what information is disseminated to the people. And, they are reaching for the power of cities and counties, banning any mask mandates, and insisting that only the legislature may choose names for local parks or other entities.

Sadly, the lunacy tumbling from the statehouse makes all Idahoans look foolish.

Eleanore Burkhart

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Lawmakers' bad ideas
Letters

Letter: Lawmakers' bad ideas

Letter to the editor: I propose that Idaho’s legislators be required to gather signatures from 6% of every district in the state in support of whatever cockamamie ideas they think should become law.

Letter: Trump hijacked CPAC
Letters

Letter: Trump hijacked CPAC

Letter to the editor: What is supposed to be a presentation of cerebral and meaningful concepts that implement conservative ideas into politics was hijacked to be just another rally for Trump.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News