Letter: Legislature failed Idaho children

As the owner of a pediatric therapy and counseling center, I want to emphasize how important the early years are for our children. It is ages birth – 5 when children develop the social, emotional and cognitive skills that will be the foundation for all future learning. I see what happens when children miss out on these opportunities: starting out behind in school, staying behind, and the self-esteem issues and costly remediation, or counseling, that results from not having those critical interactions and experiences at a young age. The Legislature’s failure to pass H226 and deny a $6-million grant, already awarded, to support early learning systems is disappointing. Our legislature passed on an opportunity to make sure more of our children start out in life with a solid start. They passed on an opportunity to provide resources for parents to make sure they can be their child’s first and best teacher. They passed on supporting so many communities trying to give their families a leg up. I hope for the sake of the children and families of Idaho, the Legislature reconsiders approval.