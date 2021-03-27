 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Legislature failed Idaho children
0 comments

Letter: Legislature failed Idaho children

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

As the owner of a pediatric therapy and counseling center, I want to emphasize how important the early years are for our children. It is ages birth – 5 when children develop the social, emotional and cognitive skills that will be the foundation for all future learning. I see what happens when children miss out on these opportunities: starting out behind in school, staying behind, and the self-esteem issues and costly remediation, or counseling, that results from not having those critical interactions and experiences at a young age. The Legislature’s failure to pass H226 and deny a $6-million grant, already awarded, to support early learning systems is disappointing. Our legislature passed on an opportunity to make sure more of our children start out in life with a solid start. They passed on an opportunity to provide resources for parents to make sure they can be their child’s first and best teacher. They passed on supporting so many communities trying to give their families a leg up. I hope for the sake of the children and families of Idaho, the Legislature reconsiders approval.

Sondra McMindes

Boise

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Christianity under attack
Letters

Letter: Christianity under attack

Letter to the editor: Much preaching today is about social justice, not the word of God from the Holy Bible. Christians don't become Communists, but Marxists have become pastors and ministers.

Letter: The time for bold action on dams is now
Letters

Letter: The time for bold action on dams is now

Letter to the editor: The lower Snake River dams are “run-of-river” structures, meaning they do not store significant amounts of water so provide negligible flood control. If breached, there would be minimal impact for flood control of downstream communities.

Letter: Salmon can't wait
Letters

Letter: Salmon can't wait

Letter to the editor: Actually, the dams in question provide very little energy for the current energy grid...Most of the energy from these dams is purchased by the State of California at a loss.

Letter: The Final Nail
Letters

Letter: The Final Nail

Letter to the editor: 

Our nation once had a party called "Republicans,"

Who now seem to be just "Republi-can'ts."

While the party known as the "Democrats,"

Have become the Socialist "Demonic-rats."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News