Letter: Legislators value guns, money

Legislators value guns, money
Guns and money. These items seem to be most precious to the majority of members of the Idaho Legislature.
First, take the gun issue. In Idaho, the average time between the reporting of rape or assault and arrest is about 85 days, and a no-contact order cannot be granted until then. A bill to offer victims some sort of protection during that dangerous time could not even get out of committee. Many impassioned pleas were proposed in defense of the utmost necessity for this bill, but no matter; the legislators paid no attention. Instead, the committee members preferred the wicked whispers of the NRA that this proposed bill might allow judges to confiscate firearms from brute perpetrators, and dumped the bill. Heaven forbid that an empathetic judge would protect victims from further assault, even possible death, in this way!
You have free articles remaining.
Next we look at the issue of money. Idaho legislators seem bent on cutting taxes and cutting spending. Why, then, are they willing to squander millions of dollars to unsuccessfully defend their bills that the Attorney General’s office warned will be challenged in court and will be thrown out? Several severely-restrictive anti-abortion bills and anti-LGBTQ bills have surfaced that are “clearly unconstitutional and no anticipated action of the U.S. Supreme Court will change that,” according to former Idaho Attorney General and former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones. The legislators seem to make a practice of throwing away valuable money – our money – on unconstitutional bills. Their chest-thumping boasts of conservative frugality don’t ring true.
We hope that a reasonable governor will veto these inane, wasteful, costly bills.
Eleanore Burkhart
Twin Falls