Letter: Legislators value guns, money

Legislators value guns, money

Guns and money. These items seem to be most precious to the majority of members of the Idaho Legislature.

First, take the gun issue. In Idaho, the average time between the reporting of rape or assault and arrest is about 85 days, and a no-contact order cannot be granted until then. A bill to offer victims some sort of protection during that dangerous time could not even get out of committee. Many impassioned pleas were proposed in defense of the utmost necessity for this bill, but no matter; the legislators paid no attention. Instead, the committee members preferred the wicked whispers of the NRA that this proposed bill might allow judges to confiscate firearms from brute perpetrators, and dumped the bill. Heaven forbid that an empathetic judge would protect victims from further assault, even possible death, in this way!

