Letter: Legislators must increase funding for school buildings

Legislators must increase funding for school buildings

Governor Little’s budget included about $32.7 million to help school districts meet building maintenance requirements. According to the 2022 Office of Performance Evaluations (OPE), $847 million (25 times greater than that) is required just to bring school buildings up to “good” condition.

On Jan. 21, OPE sent their report to the Governor and Sherri Ybarra. On Jan. 31, it was presented only to the eight-person Joint Legislative Oversight Committee. The very next day, the Senate voted on the largest tax cut in Idaho history without knowing any information from this report.

State leaders continue to ignore the 2005 Supreme Court ruling declaring Idaho’s school funding system unconstitutional. What will it take for them to fund education properly? Hopefully not a deadly tragedy due to a crumbling school building or fire safety deficiencies.

Legislators must increase funding for school buildings this session using surplus funds. OPE suggests additional study is needed to get more precise data. Precision can guide long-term policy-making, but the present need is well-documented and compelling.

Money is available now to make a down payment on the most urgent of the problems identified by OPE. The Governor and Legislature should commit $500 million to this task without delay.

Robert Huntley

Boise

