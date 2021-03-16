Letter: Legislators hate sharing power

That which was nascent when this missive was written in July, has metastasized throughout the legislative body of Idaho. I regret not submitting this letter eight months ago. We all know the best chance of curing cancer is early detection.

Some of Idaho's most vociferous opponents of our government are deeply embedded within it, and are not satisfied with the amount of power they currently have. Some members of the legislative branch claim the executive branch has overstepped its authority by implementing the Idaho Rebounds initiative. The sole purpose of Idaho Rebounds has been to protect Idaho's citizens from the devastating impact of the coronavirus, i.e., "to flatten the curve."

The legislature has passed several laws during recent years that Idaho's Attorney General warned were unconstitutional. Turning a deaf ear toward the judicial branch, the legislature passed suspect laws, which were subsequently ruled unconstitutional in court. The legislature refused to let the Attorney General handle these cases, and hired private attorneys instead. Idaho citizens have lost over one million dollars in failed legal proceedings, losses funded by taxpayers that could have easily been prevented.