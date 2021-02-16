Letter: Legislators: Go home

Legislators: Go home

The Idaho legislature needs to adjourn and go home now! All they have done is waste taxpayer money. They have done nothing to address any real issues we Idahoans care about like property taxes, grocery taxes, whacko parents who let their children die for no good reason and education.

They should be paid the same as school board members. They deserve no per diem at all. The only thing they have done is ride Governor Little’s a--, waste money and try to gut the price gouging law. They could screw up an anvil! Do Idaho a favor and go home now before you do more damage.