Letter: Learn service dog laws

Learn service dog laws

We visited a locally owned restaurant on Jan. 16. We were met by the manager who said she could only seat us in the family rec area because of our dog—my service dog. We informed her it was a service dog. We’ve had no issues before and wanted to sit in the restaurant. Although upset, she sat us in the restaurant. Our waitress was wonderful, the food was great, and the live music was excellent.

Unfortunately, a couple from across the restaurant left frustrated and ended up calling the owner to complain that a “dog” was allowed in the restaurant. We learned this once the owner arrived and came by our table to visit.

The restaurant owner seemed to believe that the Idaho law and health code had changed making service

dogs optional in restaurants. He was kind but stated that we needed to get educated and help educate businesses and the public. We couldn’t agree more! So, the facts. The Idaho law and health codes have not changed in regards to service dogs.

A service dog is an “assistive device” equal to that of a wheel chair or a seeing eye cane. Under Idaho law, in compliance with the ADA, the American Disability Act, a service dog can accompany its handler into any area open to the public.