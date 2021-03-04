 Skip to main content
Letter: League of Women Voters oppose limiting ballot initiatives
The League of Women Voters of Idaho strongly opposes Senate Bill 1110 as too restrictive and an infringement on the people’s right to place items on the ballot.

Idaho has some of the most restrictive rules regarding ballot initiatives and referendums. This bill would make the requirements stricter and nearly impossible for any grassroots campaign to qualify for the ballot.

This bill would require, an initiative to have signatures of at least 6% of qualified electors in all 35 legislative districts.

The bill would enable a single district veto power. If there were a concerted effort, possibly from outside the state, to prevent one district from getting enough signatures, an initiative would not qualify for the ballot.

The argument that rural districts are left out of the processes is moot because they are already well represented legislatively. Rural voters have an equal voice when they weigh in on the issue with a “yes’’ or “no” vote on initiatives or referendums on ballots, whether they signed a petition or not.

The initiative process is a way for voters to have a voice when elected officials seem to lose theirs. In 2018, an initiative was placed on the ballot to extend Medicaid coverage to tens of thousands more. Sixty-two percent of the voters thought it a good idea and passed the initiative into law – something the Legislature had failed to do the previous eight years.

Idaho lawmakers are citizen-legislators, meeting for three months per year. They should understand the efforts of grassroots organizations as many of them probably belong to such organizations. So, it is a bit confusing why they feel it necessary to further hobble one of the most fundamental grassroots actions available to citizens who care enough about an issue to want to see it enshrined as law.

Susan Ripley

President League of Women Voters of Idaho

Moscow

