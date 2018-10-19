Full frontal: Even though Dallin Oaks, an apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said that you cannot support LGBTQ+ rights and be a Latter-day Saint, it was worth putting the breaks on the idea that Oaks was saying that you cannot be an LDS Democrat in general.
But Mormon prophet Russell Nelson’s call to women to get off social media for 10 days was something different.
After the 10 days, the majority of voters may have filed their ballots in areas where the church has influence, given how popular vote-by-mail has become. And women are absolutely going to be influential on the Internet in an election that is very much focused on women voters’ frustration growing brighter and on women candidates’ rising campaigns.
So Christine Blasey Ford’s criticisms of Brett Kavanaugh before Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court promised a resulting female breakthrough this election, and the Mormon church is trying to stop it where it can.
Rhett Wilkinson,
Delta, Utah
