Make it a serious federal offense on the part of any employer who employs a worker who does not have proper work documentation. Such a law would be far more effective than a wall to reverse the flow of illegal immigration.

If this country can put a man on the moon, it can devise a way to quickly detect whether a job applicant is legal. The problem is, many employers — even here in Idaho — like to employ illegal aliens. They are easy to manage.

The threat of a phone call to the Border Patrol is a very effective management tool.

Jeff Ruprecht

Twin Falls

