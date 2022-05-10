 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lawrence Wasden is by far the best candidate for Attorney General

Lawrence Wasden must be re-elected Idaho Attorney General. Lawrence is a conservative, honest, and hard-working. I know – I worked with and for him for 10 years. To me, his record as a fiscal conservative is extremely impressive. Since he has been in office, his budget has grown 16.47% less than the state budget, and the number of employees in his office have grown 36.47% less than the state’s population. Some self-styled, drive-by “conservatives” may be frustrated that he won’t lie to them about the law when they want to pass wacky legislation, but that’s their problem. I’ve been a rock-ribbed conservative since I was a kid and saw Ronald Reagan’s epic speech at the 1976 GOP National Convention. In case after case where legislators have used private attorneys when they were mad at Lawrence for his advice, the state of Idaho has lost millions of dollars. Our legislature needs to get its taxing and spending under control. It’s our money, not theirs. Lawrence Wasden is by far the best candidate for Attorney General.

Thorpe Orton

Boise

