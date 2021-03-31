Letter: Lawmakers should vote against SB 1110

I wish Representative Lance Clow the best as he recovers from covid. I hope that he and Representative Hartgen use this time to consider their positions on Senate Bill 1110. I hope they will vote "No" on this bill when they reconvene. Both of them voted "no" two years ago on a similar bill. At that time, they must have considered how much the voters of our district value initiative rights. And they probably realized how much work went in to qualifying Medicaid Expansion for the ballot. That measure passed by 62% in this district.