Letter: Lawmakers should vote against SB 1110

I wish Representative Lance Clow the best as he recovers from covid. I hope that he and Representative Hartgen use this time to consider their positions on Senate Bill 1110. I hope they will vote "No" on this bill when they reconvene. Both of them voted "no" two years ago on a similar bill. At that time, they must have considered how much the voters of our district value initiative rights. And they probably realized how much work went in to qualifying Medicaid Expansion for the ballot. That measure passed by 62% in this district.
Prior to 2013, the requirement for a ballot initiative was 6% of registered voters statewide. The legislature changed it to 6% of registered voters in 18 of our 35 legislative districts and a total of 6% statewide. Since that time only two of fifteen initiatives have made it to the ballot.
Senate Bill 1110 would make it virtually impossible for a grassroots initiative to qualify for the ballot by requiring signatures of 6% of registered voters in all 35 districts.
The ballot initiative is a constitutional right in Idaho to give ordinary citizens a voice in their government. Senate Bill 1110 is an attempt to revoke that right.
Letter to the editor: Our legislature passed on an opportunity to make sure more of our children start out in life with a solid start. They passed on an opportunity to provide resources for parents to make sure they can be their child’s first and best teacher.