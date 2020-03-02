Letter: Lawmakers should leave building codes alone

The Idaho Legislature needs to stop trying to remove energy standards from Idaho building codes.
Idaho’s building codes include energy standards that mandate a basic level of energy efficiency. Along with protecting our clean air, energy standards make owning a home more affordable for Idaho families.
Following these basic energy standards pays for itself in about two years. It's a simple, easy, and obvious part of the codes that all stakeholders agreed to when the codes were established. They were negotiated, thoroughly vetted, and agreed to by the associations that represent Idaho’s counties, cities, engineers, home builders, remodelers, building officials, general contractors, and architects, as well as the Division of Building Safety.
So I was bewildered when I saw that some of our legislators want to throw out all of Idaho’s energy standards. There are plenty of challenges for legislators to tackle to help everyday Idahoans, and they are spending time trying to raise the costs of owning a home? Who is even asking for energy standards to be removed? It's a "solution" searching for a problem.
Building codes are complex (and frankly a bit boring), and the rules review process is confusing, so maybe legislators thought Idahoans wouldn't notice this quiet meddling. Idahoans are watching though, because building codes matter for Idaho families. Maintaining our codes makes homes more affordable and improves air quality.
If anything, our legislators should be improving the standards. They should make our homes safer, more energy efficient and less expensive. If they won't do that though, they could at least leave energy standards alone.
If you won't take a step forward, at least don't take a leap backward.
Ryan McGoldrick
Boise