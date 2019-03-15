Would someone please explain the reasoning behind HB 120 (opt-in sex education bill) that passed the House on Wednesday, March 6? It would seem to me that members of the Idaho Legislature do not care about the opinions of the people they represent, as 18 of the 21 people who testified in the hearings were against it. This included high school students.
This was a vote straight down party lines after one hour of debate. The purpose of sex education aside (Please read the research on this topic.), doesn’t this seem to open up a bureaucratic red tape nightmare? When did it become prudent to have a majority opt in, rather than a minority opt out? Of course, we understand that the hope is fewer parents will opt in because it will be another hoop to jump through, or paper to get lost in a backpack.
Is this bill about what’s in the best interests of students, or is it the epitome of political ideology overruling the wishes of the people? Does anyone see a parallel between this action and the move in committee to repeal Medicaid expansion in Idaho after 61 percent of Idahoans voted for it? Come on politicians; you work for us, remember? When the people speak, you listen. Remember the meaning of “republic” or “consent of the governed?”
I guess those of us who are paying attention will write letters to the editor, discuss with others and get informed for the next election. See, those are our responsibilities as constituents, and yours as representatives are … well, yeah.
Jennifer Ostyn
Twin Falls
