Letter: Lawmakers on anti-pot power trip
Letter: Lawmakers on anti-pot power trip

Wow is it a year for hypocrites or what? First our new president and now our own Idaho representatives who have been screaming about personal rights all over the place. Then they don't pass a law but want it in our constitution about making marijuana illegal? As a middle aged woman with fibromyalgia and migraines who has allergic, opposite and non reactions to medications (a problem many with chronic illnesses have) I was looking forward to Idaho making medical marijuana legal. Many chronically ill Idaho citizens have been waiting. But I guess we don't count. We aren't allowed to have personal rights that might improve our way of life.

So let me get this right, having to wear a mask that probably will keep you and others from getting or spreading a deadly disease is against your personal rights. But the opportunity for chronically ill and others with health problems that medical marijuana could help not only will be illegal it will be in our constitution. Right now it's beginning to look like our representatives are on a power trip. I'm a Republican and I guess I would just like to know which personal rights are left for ME. I guess I'm just confused because it always seems like the "good for you laws" seem to take away my rights. And if this isn't a WE know what is good for you law, then I'm not sure what is. Sadly, I remember personal rights and fighting for them in the 70s only to watch as the first good for you law against smoking took effect to separate smokers and non smokers. And it seemed like from then on we had this good for you law one after another. So I guess I'd like to know just what MY personal rights are?

Billie Henslee

Wendell

