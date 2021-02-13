Letter: Lawmakers need more control

The current Idaho legislative body is one of the most irresponsible I have ever seen. They continue to think they should have complete control over everything. They think they have the right to overrule the governor's right to issue executive orders. They want the right to call a special session to overrule the governor like they're smarter and know more. Governor Little has done what he felt necessary to protect experts, scientists and researchers who have outlined a plan. Every governor in every state has chosen to enact similar guidelines. Our Republican legislators suddenly think they know better. They are willing to risk the lives of people with the excuse it is about freedom. It's about doing the right thing to protect the other person. The vote in the House tells it all. Let's see how they voted in this area.