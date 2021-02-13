Letter: Lawmakers need more control

The current Idaho legislative body is one of the most irresponsible I have ever seen. They continue to think they should have complete control over everything. They think they have the right to overrule the governor's right to issue executive orders. They want the right to call a special session to overrule the governor like they're smarter and know more. Governor Little has done what he felt necessary to protect experts, scientists and researchers who have outlined a plan. Every governor in every state has chosen to enact similar guidelines. Our Republican legislators suddenly think they know better. They are willing to risk the lives of people with the excuse it is about freedom. It's about doing the right thing to protect the other person. The vote in the House tells it all. Let's see how they voted in this area.
Those voting not to support the governor:
Scott Bedke, R - Declo
Lance CLow, R - Twin Falls
Clark Kaugman, R - Filer
Those voting to support the governor:
Fred Wood, R - Burley
Laurie Lickley, R - Jerome
Linda Wright Hartgen, R - Twin Falls
Sally Toone, D - Gooding
Muffy Davis, D - Ketchum
The latter group appear to care more about the health and safety of citizens than money. You cannot work if you're dead. The former group wants everything opened up. It's much too soon. Why can't they see this. They choose to ignore the guidelines, crowd size and refuse to wear a mask. When their terms are up, vote them out of office for dereliction of duty and responsibility. Thank our current U.S. Representative Mike Simpson and former Speaker of the House in Idaho Bruce Newcomb for speaking up and telling the Legislature they are acting in a reckless way. A time of crisis is not to dismantle the authority of the governor. Call or email the legislators in your area and give them this message.
Terry Gartner
Filer