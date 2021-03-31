 Skip to main content
Letter: Lawmakers care more about politics than students
Letter: Lawmakers care more about politics than students

As a born and bred Idahoan, I am continually disappointed in the leadership of this great state. As a Boise State student, I am reading about the call to slash funds to higher education due to concerns over diversity and labeling Idaho as “racist.” I was the youngest member of Twin Falls Rotary Club for a few years, and I remember clearly having a representative speak during a meeting about current happenings. This was during a time of tuition hike, and I had some concerns, so after the meeting I went to talk to this man. I asked him why they kept letting tuition hike, and his response was “well we could put a cap on it, but then we would have to listen to program leaders talk about why their programs were cut, and we don’t want to deal with that.” Now that they disagree with what is being taught, because it isn’t their own agenda, they’ll step in and cut programs that promote diversity. Just because it doesn’t match your narrative, doesn’t mean they’re not facts. They don’t care about the people, they only care about pushing their own biased opinions. If it came down to helping make school more affordable to students, forget it. Cutting funding because they’re mad about progress and facts? That’s worth their time, energy, and your tax money.

Hannah Holman

Hagerman

