 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lawmakers canceling Powerball is irresponsible
0 comments

Letter: Lawmakers canceling Powerball is irresponsible

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The Idaho legislators every year shirk their constitutional obligation of properly funding education. Rather they choose to put the burden on Idaho’s property owners with bond levies. Adding insult to injury the legislature appears bent on cancelling the Idaho lottery from participating in Power Ball.

For every $2 spent on a Powerball ticket a portion is shared by all Idaho public schools. If Powerball is discontinued, lost state revenue would be close to $15 million. Of that more than $9 million goes to schools.

Almost $6 million is distributed among all Idaho school districts for repairs and maintenance of student occupied buildings. The rest goes to bond levy equalization fund, providing subsidies to school districts that pass bond levies to help compensate for a recalcitrant legislature’s failure to do its job.

If Powerball is shut down the only recourse is to take lost revenue from the general fund, or require more frequent and larger bond levies.

As a retired homeowner I’m tired of watching my property taxes increase every year because legislators couldn’t care less about fiscal responsibility and the financial well-being of Idahoans.

Mike Blackbird

Post Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Legislators hate sharing power
Letters

Letter: Legislators hate sharing power

Letter to the editor: The reality is, the government haters in Idaho’s legislature are not anti-government at all . . . they hate not being the only branch of government.

Letter: Give Simpson's salmon plan a chance
Letters

Letter: Give Simpson's salmon plan a chance

Letter to the editor: Personally I prefer my money to go toward something that will probably succeed rather than "business as usual" which has failed. Incidentally, insanity is defined as continuing to do the same thing and expecting a different result.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News