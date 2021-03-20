Letter: Lawmakers canceling Powerball is irresponsible

The Idaho legislators every year shirk their constitutional obligation of properly funding education. Rather they choose to put the burden on Idaho’s property owners with bond levies. Adding insult to injury the legislature appears bent on cancelling the Idaho lottery from participating in Power Ball.

For every $2 spent on a Powerball ticket a portion is shared by all Idaho public schools. If Powerball is discontinued, lost state revenue would be close to $15 million. Of that more than $9 million goes to schools.

Almost $6 million is distributed among all Idaho school districts for repairs and maintenance of student occupied buildings. The rest goes to bond levy equalization fund, providing subsidies to school districts that pass bond levies to help compensate for a recalcitrant legislature’s failure to do its job.

If Powerball is shut down the only recourse is to take lost revenue from the general fund, or require more frequent and larger bond levies.

As a retired homeowner I’m tired of watching my property taxes increase every year because legislators couldn’t care less about fiscal responsibility and the financial well-being of Idahoans.

Mike Blackbird

Post Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0