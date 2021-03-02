 Skip to main content
Letter: Lawmakers believe Trump lies
Letter: Lawmakers believe Trump lies

Moyle and Crane have spent the last four years believing the "Trump" lies (i.e.- ballot harvesting). Why would they stop now? I used to be a Republican-not any more. I'll now look for their I.Q. scores and just plain old common sense.

Lynn Correll

