Letter: Lawmakers' bad ideas

Given the nonsensical nature of so many of the bills introduced in the Idaho legislature every year (so many it’s downright embarrassing to live here) I’ve a clever plan to stem the twaddle. Inspired by State Senator Steve Vick's efforts to essentially prohibit future initiatives from ever garnering enough signatures to get on the ballot, I propose that Idaho’s legislators be required to gather signatures from 6% of every district in the state in support of whatever cockamamie ideas they think should become law.