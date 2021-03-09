 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lawmakers' bad ideas
0 comments

Letter: Lawmakers' bad ideas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Given the nonsensical nature of so many of the bills introduced in the Idaho legislature every year (so many it’s downright embarrassing to live here) I’ve a clever plan to stem the twaddle. Inspired by State Senator Steve Vick's efforts to essentially prohibit future initiatives from ever garnering enough signatures to get on the ballot, I propose that Idaho’s legislators be required to gather signatures from 6% of every district in the state in support of whatever cockamamie ideas they think should become law.

David Woodhead

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A kind man and a dog
Letters

Letter: A kind man and a dog

" I know a kind Filer man whose best friend was a grumpy old dog. But dog was only grumpy if you got too close to the pickup, or were just a jerk in general, because he could tell the difference and didn't have any use for you."

Letter: Protests are private homes should be stopped
Letters

Letter: Protests are private homes should be stopped

"Protestors who take their cause to the private homes of any of those authorities are taking it way over the line. In what way are the protests at private residences different from what mafia strongmen, gang members, and “bad guys” do to people."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News