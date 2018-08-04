We are incredulous. How can someone confess to a crime — even confess that he knew he was committing a crime at the time — be declared not guilty by a jury? In the rape trial just concluded in Twin Falls, the foreman of the jury was quoted in the Times-News as saying, "Rape is such an ugly word." Face it — rape is an ugly crime, a heinous crime.
"Blame the woman" and refuse to accept any accountability for sex crimes: That has been the prevalent attitude forever. One would hope that in enlightened times, we would see that archaic excuse for what it is — asinine. Apparently that attitude still flourishes.
Despite being admonished by the prosecuting attorney that the jury must follow the law — regardless of their personal thoughts — the jury ignored those instructions, saying that they did not feel that this case met the "true definition of rape."
We have a president who boasted that he would be a "Law and Order" president. Instead, he habitually disregards the law. He slanders the judicial system and law enforcement. He tries to interfere and discredit legitimate investigations. Even his severest critics in the self-proclaimed "Law and Order" party now have become his sycophants and bestow their blessings on him, including their silent approval.
Has this lawless attitude filtered down to Twin Falls, Idaho?
Eleanore Burkhart
Twin Falls
Good Grief, Charlie Brown!
You trying to blame a rogue jury in Twin Falls Idaho on POTUS?
That would be real handy but I'm afraid we better take a look at ourselves. A good hard look.
Wow! If you’d said POTUS needs to say less, isn’t exactly a polished politician I would have agreed with you. I’m not exactly in love with him but his results are good. I have more money.
But to say he’s lawless? He’s the one down on that Border trying to control it. The lawlessness and the invasions. That Border needs closed and the only mistake he’s making is not sending the Army down there to close it. By force if necessary.
Clinton and Obama made valiant attempts to close it. We’re back in that exact place they were stopped. We’ll see what happens.
He’s not exactly what we’re used to as a POTUS, but these aren’t normal times.
I’m trying to remember a case where the Jury went rogue on such an important matter. Can’t recall anything like this from here. Maybe some of the other retired Officers can.
The only thing I can remember is the O.J. Simpson trial, where a Jury went so far against the evidence.
The O.J. case wasn’t POTUS’s fault and neither is this.
If you read any of the Utah newspapers, they think we’re crazy up here.
There’s an election coming up; I’m open to new candidates but I won’t vote for Socialism, 2nd Amendment restrictions. That’s where we change things we don’t like, at election time. Give us another JFK, FDR or Truman to vote for. Not Socialism/Communism. Blaming any POTUS for a rogue Jury in Twin Falls Idaho is a bit far out for me!
This is our own fault brought on by a state of mind we have become. You must look to ourselves for the lawlessness.
It’s ours alone.
