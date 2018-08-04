Subscribe for 33¢ / day
We are incredulous. How can someone confess to a crime — even confess that he knew he was committing a crime at the time — be declared not guilty by a jury? In the rape trial just concluded in Twin Falls, the foreman of the jury was quoted in the Times-News as saying, "Rape is such an ugly word." Face it — rape is an ugly crime, a heinous crime.

"Blame the woman" and refuse to accept any accountability for sex crimes: That has been the prevalent attitude forever. One would hope that in enlightened times, we would see that archaic excuse for what it is — asinine. Apparently that attitude still flourishes.

Despite being admonished by the prosecuting attorney that the jury must follow the law — regardless of their personal thoughts — the jury ignored those instructions, saying that they did not feel that this case met the "true definition of rape."

We have a president who boasted that he would be a "Law and Order" president. Instead, he habitually disregards the law. He slanders the judicial system and law enforcement. He tries to interfere and discredit legitimate investigations. Even his severest critics in the self-proclaimed "Law and Order" party now have become his sycophants and bestow their blessings on him, including their silent approval.

Has this lawless attitude filtered down to Twin Falls, Idaho?

Eleanore Burkhart

Twin Falls

