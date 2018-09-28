We used to say we dealt with 0.1 of 1 percent, in law enforcement. But we deal with that 0.1 over and over. 99.9 percent of the people are good people. That includes people that are here that shouldn’t be. It includes the people that got run out of their homes in other countries.
This area is going to grow as big or bigger than the Boise area. As the population grows, that 0.1 of 1 percent grows to more and more people. There’re some people in that 0.1 percent that are true socialists that want communism. They won’t think twice about being violent, killing, stealing. They hate the country and they hate us.
Skin color has nothing to do with it. If it did, it would be easy to sort them out. It isn’t that easy.
The violence you see in the big cities, the violence you see, and you say, “Boy, I’m glad that doesn’t happen here!” is coming here, sooner than you think.
Our chiefs and sheriffs say it’s going to be drugs that cook our goose. Our drug problem here comes out of the southern border. I won’t get into that again.
If we have good law enforcement, we can handle the growth safely. The only thing between us and anarchy is the police.
So, from an old lawman, a family of lawmen, I give this educated advice.
You build your new jail and you build it for the future. Strong, big and powerful. You re-enforce your police departments. More than you need is better than not enough.
You do that, and we’ll stay safe here. You don’t do it, and we’ll join the hard-luck violent cities on the 5 o’clock news.
Danny Crafton
Hansen
